1/2
Jacqueline P. Ward
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline P. Ward, 94 widow of Thomas Ward since 1987 of East Hartford passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness with COVID-19. Jacqueline was born October 25, 1925 in Hartford. She was employed by Travelers Insurance Company for many years. Mrs. Ward was an active member of St. Christopher's Church and a lifelong resident of East Hartford. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her son Phillip Ward, grandchildren Amanda Ward and Jason Ward and great granddaughter Faith Casio. Graveside services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11AM. Arrangements are in the care of Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.callahanfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
8602890209
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved