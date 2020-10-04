Jacqueline P. Ward, 94 widow of Thomas Ward since 1987 of East Hartford passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness with COVID-19. Jacqueline was born October 25, 1925 in Hartford. She was employed by Travelers Insurance Company for many years. Mrs. Ward was an active member of St. Christopher's Church and a lifelong resident of East Hartford. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her son Phillip Ward, grandchildren Amanda Ward and Jason Ward and great granddaughter Faith Casio. Graveside services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11AM. Arrangements are in the care of Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.callahanfuneral.com
