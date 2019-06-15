Home

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Ave.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Ave.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Incarnation
Prospect St.
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Scavetta Jacqueline D'Alessio David Skinner [email protected] Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen FH Jacqueline (D'Alessio) Scavetta, 94, of Newington, formerly of Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Scavetta, Sr., died Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in Hartford, she lived in Wethersfield many years. Mrs. Scavetta was a LPN and a member of The Church of Incarnation, Wethersfield. She leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel J. Scavetta, Jr. and Kathleen of West Hartford; a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Thomas Gosselin of Wethersfield; six grandchildren, Beth, Amy, Carri, Dan, Mark and Brian, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by three brothers, Angelo, Val and James D'Alessio. Funeral procession will be Monday, (June 17), 9:15 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at The Church of Incarnation, Prospect St., Wethersfield. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Calling hours will be prior to the procession from 8:15 am to 9:15 am at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Hospital Oncology Dept.. 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT Online condolences may be made at SheehanHilbornBreen.com. WETHERSFIELD
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019
