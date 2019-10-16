Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Twible
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Twible


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Twible Obituary
Jacqueline (Gardiner) Twible, 85, of Manchester, entered into eternal peace surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1934 in Hartford, daughter of the late John F. and Charlotte (Dahill) Gardiner. She leaves behind to mourn her loss and cherish her precious memories her six children: Alberta Noonan of Wethersfield, Robert Twible of Jacksonville, FL, Cynthia McGinn of Somers, Jacqueline Vitols, Theresa Curran, Dawn Smith and her husband Michael all of Manchester, thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, four sisters, three nephews, one niece and her granddaughter Kera Vitols. Mom was a lifelong member of Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford. She was a huge Red Sox and UConn women's basketball fan but most of all she was our biggest fan. She was the heart and soul of our family. Calling hours will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main St in Manchester on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-7 pm. Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. To leave an on line condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
Download Now