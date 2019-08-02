Home

Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Jacqueline V. Grogan (VanDerVeer), 85, beloved wife of Russell T. Grogan, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born in South River, NJ she graduated from the University of Connecticut. Her first job was with the Hartford Times. She also wrote for the West Hartford News. She then became the assistant registrar of voters for the Town of West Hartford. After giving birth to four children, she switched careers and created a Trauma Support Team at both Hartford Hospital and later the Children's Medical Center. She was a great advocate for the families of the sick and dying patients. She loved children and had to stop every baby that crossed her path. Jackie was a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, West Hartford. She is survived by a sister, Joan Magill of Plano, Texas; two sons, William Grogan and his wife Duvora of Fort Myers, FL and Kevin Grogan of West Hartford; two daughters, Barbara Harrigan of West Hartford and Kimberly Grogan and her partner, Regina Dayton of Windsor; her grandchildren, Alison Grogan, Christopher and his wife Melissa, Colleen Harrigan, and Alvin Shannon and Rayna and Edward White; a great-grandson Calvin; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jacqueline was predeceased by two sons, Kerry and Bradley Grogan, a son-in-law, Joseph Harrigan and a grandson, Bryan Harrigan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, (August 5), 10:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church on Farmington Ave., West Hartford. There are no calling hours Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, has charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2019
