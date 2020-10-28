Jacquelyn (Rupert) Crysler, 79, of Haddam, wife of David Crysler, died Saturday October 24, 2020 at her home. She was born in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Jenkins) Rupert. Prior to her retirement, Jacquelyn was an insurance agent for twenty-seven years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Wendy Edwards of Chester, CT, Kelly French of Colchester, CT, and Ann Buracchi of Madison, CT; sons, David Crysler of Mocksville, NC, and Brian Crysler of Moodus, CT; eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday (Oct. 30th) at 6:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial donations to The Haddam Senior Center, 923 Saybrook Rd., Haddam, CT 06438. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
