Jacques "Jack" Goulet age 77 of Farmington, loving husband of Judi (Mielniczuk) Goulet, passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Montreal, Quebec, the son of Alexandre & Rachel (Rousseau) Goulet, Jacques moved to the United States on his 14th birthday in 1957. He graduated from New Britian High School in 1961, and also attended Central Connecticut State College. He was a direct descendent of Jacques Goulet, a pioneer in the immigration movement to colonize New France (now Quebec) in the 1640's. He worked in the manufacturing industry for many years and retired as the concierge at ING. Aside from his wife he leaves his brother, Denis (Nicole) of Brossard, Quebec; his sister Louise (Zoel); his son Bryan (Linda), his daughter Michelle and daughter Janine (William) Barbour; and grandsons Christopher and Tyler. Jacques was an avid UCONN basketball and Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed gardening and tackling his endless "Honey Do" list. At his request, his body was donated to the Quinnipiac University anatomical donation program for medical research. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Farmington Senior Center, or Pancan.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020