Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacques Goulet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacques "Jack" Goulet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacques "Jack" Goulet Obituary
Jacques "Jack" Goulet age 77 of Farmington, loving husband of Judi (Mielniczuk) Goulet, passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Montreal, Quebec, the son of Alexandre & Rachel (Rousseau) Goulet, Jacques moved to the United States on his 14th birthday in 1957. He graduated from New Britian High School in 1961, and also attended Central Connecticut State College. He was a direct descendent of Jacques Goulet, a pioneer in the immigration movement to colonize New France (now Quebec) in the 1640's. He worked in the manufacturing industry for many years and retired as the concierge at ING. Aside from his wife he leaves his brother, Denis (Nicole) of Brossard, Quebec; his sister Louise (Zoel); his son Bryan (Linda), his daughter Michelle and daughter Janine (William) Barbour; and grandsons Christopher and Tyler. Jacques was an avid UCONN basketball and Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed gardening and tackling his endless "Honey Do" list. At his request, his body was donated to the Quinnipiac University anatomical donation program for medical research. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Farmington Senior Center, or Pancan.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacques's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -