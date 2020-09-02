Jacques Jean Roy, 68, of Broad Brook, CT peacefully passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Quebec on September 28, 1951 to the late Gerard and Marie (Beaudoin) Roy, he moved to the US on his 18th birthday in 1969. He leaves behind his loving wife of over 45 years Helene (Arel) Roy. Burial for Jacques will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, at 11am. To view his full obituary or leave online condolences, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/