Jacques R. Picotin
Jacques R. Picotin, (81), of the Broad Brook section of East Windsor, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the comfort of his daughters home, surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Amedee and Marie (Rochleau) Picotin, Jacques was born and raised in Providence of Quebec, Canada. He owned and operated Jacques All Trade Corp., and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local #40. He enjoyed playing cards in his free time, especially solitaire, and also enjoyed line dancing, watching comedies and action movies and bird watching. He is survived by a daughter, Isabelle Hall-Gustafson and her husband, Robert, of Broad brook, a son, Patrick Picotin and his wife, Asaka, of Japan, several grandchildren, Stacy, Andrew, David, Allison, Koki, and Taiyo; and great grandchildren, Alexandra, and Emily. He also leaves two brothers, and seven sisters in Canada, and his former wife, Jacqueline Picotin of Hartford. He was predeceased by three brothers. Visitation hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Social distancing and face coverings are required for all visitors at the funeral home. Burial is private. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
NOV
6
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
