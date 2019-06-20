Home

Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
55 Charter Oak Ave
Hartford, CT
Jadwiga Pawlaczyk Obituary
Jadwiga (Skorupska) Pawlaczyk, 91, beloved wife of the late Jerzy Pawlaczyk, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born in Poland, daughter of the late Stanislaw and Katarzyna Skorupska . She was a longtime resident of Hartford, a communicant of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church and a member of the Holy Rosary Society. She is survived by her son Richard Pawlaczyk and his wife Elizabeth, of Plantsville and her daughters Elzbieta Dworak, of Poland and Jolanta Dworak and her husband Zbigniew, of Farmington. She also leaves her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jadwiga's Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday (TODAY), June 20th, from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm. at Burritt Hill Funeral Home, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. To share a memory with Jadwiga's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 20, 2019
