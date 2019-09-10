Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Parish
55 Charter Oak Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jadwiga Szymanska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jadwiga Szymanska


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jadwiga Szymanska Obituary
Jadwiga "Jackie" Szymanska, 90, of Hartford passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Knowing her to be a woman of deep faith, her family finds great comfort that she is now at peace and enjoying her eternal reward. Jadwiga was born on October 10, 1928 in Janowo, Poland. She was the only child of the late Stanislaw and Janina (Marszalek) Sokalski. In her childhood she suffered under the Nazi, and later Soviet, occupation of her homeland. She wed the late Czeslaw Szymanski in Lomza on December 26, 1952. They emigrated to the United States in 1962 and together raised their five children in Hartford. She worked for many years at Whitney Chain and later Hartford Hospital. Jadwiga was a devoted care-giver who loved gardening, figuring complex puzzles, and feeding her extended family. Not only did she nourish our bodies, she nourished our souls. She was a communicant at SS. Cyril & Methodius Parish in Hartford and belonged to the Rosary Society. Jadwiga is survived by her five children: Ted (Jackie) Szymanski; Irene (Ben) Nadzieja; Joseph (Gidget) Szymanski; Carol Szymanski; and Diane (Jason) Colangelo. She also leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren (Lisa, Jim, Dan, Jeff, Rob, Amanda, Joey, Ryan, and Matthew), and four cherished great-grandchildren (Julianis, Josiah, Rylee, and Ava). Her family would like to thank her care-giver, Anna, for her support and companionship. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, meeting directly at SS. Cyril & Methodius Parish, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, followed by burial at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. To share a memory or words of comfort with Jackie's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jadwiga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now