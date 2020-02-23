Home

Our Lady of Mercy Church
19 S Canal St
Plainville, CT 06062
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
19 South Canal St.
Plainville, CT
Jadwiga "Jessie" Tanguay of Plainville, formerly of New Britain, passed away February 15, 2020. She leaves a son James T. Tanguay of Burlington; a daughter Maryann T. Vetre and her husband Bill of Southington; and two granddaughters Jessica Jeanne Vetre and Chelsea Kathryn Vetre. Jessie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alfred Tanguay, her three sisters Helen, Lottie and Jane, and two brothers, Louis and Casmir. Jessie was a life-long member of the Telephone Pioneers. She was formerly employed by SNET for many happy years. Jessie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and family pets. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on February 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. In leiu of flowers, donations can be sent to Labs4rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 955, Killingworth, CT, 06419. Arrangements are in the care of the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home. https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020
