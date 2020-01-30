Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Jaimie Lee Martin Obituary
Jaimie Lee Martin, 33, of Willimantic, CT passed peacefully in her sleep on January 26, 2020 after slipping into a diabetic coma on December 4, 2019. Jaimie was the beloved daughter of Steven D Martin of Willington, and Marlaine C Martin of Port St Lucie, FL, and much-loved sister and best friend of Kyle S. Martin of Manchester. Jaimie was also "mom" to her 3 fur-babies, Rylie, Peyton and Patches. Jaimie graduated from Loomis Chaffee School, attended Skidmore College, and graduated from Elms College of Chicopee, MA. Jaimie loved basketball, and played AAU for 9 years. She continued playing throughout her college years. Jaimie also had a lifelong passion for horses, riding English, and participated in many dressage events. But Jaimie will be best remembered for her heart of gold, always taking care of others, as well as her passion for cooking. If you were fortunate enough to know Jaimie and be loved by her, then you know she loved you with all of her heart. Jaimie is also survived by her grandparents, Robert and Claire Coulombe of Port St Lucie, FL and Carolyn Martin of Windsor, CT and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and very dear friends. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the American Diabetes Association. Calling hours will be Saturday February 1, 2020 4PM to 7PM with a prayer service at 4:30PM at The Cremation Society of Connecticut located in Carmon Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor CT 06095. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit, www.cremationct.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 30, 2020
