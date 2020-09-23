Jake Phillip Lori passed away at the age of 33 on September 16th, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Jake was born on January 28th, 1987 in Bristol Hospital and grew up in East Hartford. Jake was a long-time employee of Clean Harbors in Bristol. He is survived by his Father Ralph Lori and his Mother Candace Calver-Lori. As well as his siblings Curry Calver and his nephew Mason, Amelia McLaughlin, Nicholas Lori and Alexander Lori. Due to the pandemic a private service will be held for the family at their convenience.



