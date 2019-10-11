Home

Jamar D. Haslam


1992 - 2019
Jamar D. Haslam Obituary
Jamar D. Haslam, 26, of Bloomfield, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at UCONN Hospital in Farmington. Born October 21, 1992 in Hartford, son of J.W. and Mary (Crawford) Haslam of Bloomfield, he grew up and lived in Windsor most of his life before moving to Bloomfield six years ago. He graduated from Windsor High School with the class of 2011. He last worked for Pepperidge Farm as a baking associate. He was involved with Hole in The Wall Camp, he Has part of Swagg Mobb, and he participated in many basketball leagues. Besides his parents, he is survived by three brothers, Chikari Crawford (Holly) of Port St. Lucie, FL, Jamal Haslam and Jamir Haslam both of Bloomfield; nieces and nephews, Jadahan Jorden, Tiahna Crawford, Tyshon Crawford, Mia Haslam; his girlfriend, Autumn Henry of Hartford; god parents, Dennis and Vernita Sandiford of Manchester, god brother, Dennis Sandiford, Jr, god sister, Tanisha Sandiford; a couple special cousins, Nashika McKoy and JC Haslam. Special thanks to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for their loving care to Jamar. His family will receive friends Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Mt. Olive Church Ministries, 20 Battles St., Hartford, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2019
