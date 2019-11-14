Home

Metropolitan Ame Zion Church
2051 Main St
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 278-6290
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Metropolitan AME Zion
2051 Main Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Metropolitan AME Zion
2051 Main Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
CT State Veterans Cemetery
317 Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
View Map
James A. McDaniel Obituary
James Aaron McDaniel of Rockville, CT was called home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019. He was born in Columbia, SC to the late Moses and Esther McDaniel on July 7, 1941. He leaves to cherish his memory his three children; Jacqueline McDaniel, Michael A. McDaniel, and Carol McDaniel-Stanley, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, as well as other relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Stella McDaniel. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Metropolitan AME Zion, 2051 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120, with Visitation from 9:00 – 10:00 AM. Interment will be at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457 on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the McDaniel family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
