James A. Raimo, 51, of Enfield, beloved husband and best friend of Jennifer (Haupt) Raimo, and loving father of Lucy and Nora Raimo, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Jim was a loving husband, father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. His family has an ache in their hearts with his passing and will fondly remember him as a loving, giving, and caring man whose family meant the world to him. His family will schedule a Memorial Service to honor his life in the future when we can all safely be together. To read the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

