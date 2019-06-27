James Arthur Ranicar III, "Jamie", 51, of North Granby, CT, beloved husband of Deborah A. (Groves) Ranicar, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Norwich, CT on February 13, 1968, he was the son of Jackie Ranicar Antinovitch and the late James Arthur Ranicar II. Jamie was raised in Holden, MA and was a 1986 graduate of Wachusett Regional High School where he earned All New England honors for soccer. He went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Middlebury College (where he also played soccer) and a Master's of Business Administration from Nichols College. Jamie's entire career was spent in the insurance industry. He began at Paul Revere, then continued at Sun Life, The Hartford, and at the time of his passing, he worked for Lincoln Financial Group. Jamie was a devoted husband, father and son. He had a lifelong passion for soccer and his favorite team was the Liverpool Football Club. Jamie was also a coach for his sons' travel soccer teams. He was a past president of the Granby Rovers Soccer Club, a supporter of the Granby Memorial High School Athletic Booster Club, Granby Land Trust, Granby Education Foundation, and a Den Leader for Cub Scout Pack Numbers 127 and 325. Jamie enjoyed golfing and was a member of Crestview Country Club in Agawam, MA. He had an avid interest in history (particularly the Civil War) and loved watching Star Wars and superhero movies with his sons. He is survived by his wife Deb of North Granby; his sons Justin P. Ranicar of West Hartford, Benjamin A. Ranicar and Lucas J. Ranicar of North Granby; his mother, Jackie Antinovitch and step-father Joseph of Holden, MA; his mother-in-law Virginia Hanna and her husband Jeffrey of Red Hook, NY; his father-in-law Arthur Groves and his wife Jane of Campbell Hall, NY; and his brother-in-law David Groves and his wife Charmaine of Baltimore, MD. Jamie was predeceased by his father James Arthur Ranicar II. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook Street, Granby, CT, 06035. A memorial service will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 11AM at South Congregational Church, 242 Salmon Brook Street, Granby CT 06035. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jamie's memory may be made to the Granby Education Foundation. For condolences and directions, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary