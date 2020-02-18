Home

James A. Taylor

James A. Taylor Obituary
James A. Taylor, 78, departed this life on February 7, 2020. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC on May 25, 1941 to the late Albert A. Taylor and Leona Smith Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memory, son, James Kevin (Timmie) Taylor; three daughters, Tammy Richardson of East Hartford, Lisa Logan-Gadson of Watertown, NY and Leslie Logan of Windsor; four sisters, Mae Scales of Suffolk, VA, Frances Hutchinson of FL, Meddy (Dennis) Fulton of NY and Mattie (Ted) Taylor Jones of Bloomfield, CT; brother-in-law, Robert (Gwendolyn) Gardner; special niece, Priscilla Littleton; six grandchildren, Ronald Jr., Ashley, Christopher, James Jr., D'Andre and Emmanuel; six great grandchildren, Alismar, Amari, Kehlani, Alayna, Anastasia and Davion; his loving companion, Brenda Oates and a host of nieces, nephews and Godchildren. James was a hard working man and he believed in getting up early every day. He was very sociable but known to be straight to the point. He enjoyed playing cards every Sunday morning as well as listening to gospel music; he also loved to read the newspaper to keep up with current events. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife Frances Gardner Taylor, one brother Dallas Taylor and one sister Judith (Judy) Taylor Borders. Special thank you to the staff of Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice Care. A visitation will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT from 11:00AM – 12:00PM followed by a celebration life at 12:00PM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the family of James A. Taylor, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 18, 2020
