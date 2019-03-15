James Alphonse "Al" Prud'homme, IV, 64, of Avon, beloved husband of Maryellen (Donovan) Prud'homme passed away suddenly, Thursday, March 7, 2019, while vacationing in the Dominican Republic with his wife and dear friends. Al was born in Lubbock, TX to the late James Alphonse Prud'homme, III, and Jane (Allen) DeBlieux. Though he spent much of his adult life as a Southerner living in New England, he was raised in Natchitoches, LA, a place he loved, spoke of…frequently, and proudly introduced to some very fortunate yankees over the years. In his youth, Al was an outstanding athlete, excelling at football and track. He was also a confident water-skier, a skill set he begrudgingly transferred to snow as an adult, for the benefit of his family. He was a graduate of Louisiana Technical University and had a career in many facets of insurance, ultimately working as a claims consultant with his good friend Bill Kramer at William Kramer and Associates, a job he truly enjoyed. While work kept him busy, few would disagree that Al was happiest when surrounded by his family, friends and pets. He coached his sons' football teams in their youth, and was later a vocal supporter of their teams at Avon High, Avon Old Farms and Lafayette College. All who truly knew Al were initiated into his circle with his signature black-and-blue steaks, a unique culinary technique he'd perfected involving carefully selected meat, an out of place hair dryer, and an obscenely hot charcoal grill not long for this world. Al could frequently be seen driving around town in his pickup truck, with multiple dogs smiling in the bed, a scene that perhaps describes him best. Besides his wife of 37 years, Maryellen, he leaves his sons, James Alphonse Prud'homme V and his wife Bella Zaslavsky and Christopher Robert Prud'homme and his significant other Antoinette Marcoux all of Boston; a brother Michael and his wife Lisa Prud'homme of Natchitoches, LA; three sisters and their husbands Sandra and Mike Haynie of Shreveport, LA , Kathy and Terry Guin and Renee and Kent Gresham all of Natchitoches, LA; brother and sister in law Kevin and Diane Donovan of North Kingstown, RI; his niece Tori, and nephews Dylan, Scott, Zach, and Ryan. His family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019, from 4-7 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 55 River Road, Collinsville. The Rev. Linda M. Spiers will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Natchitoches, LA. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Al Prud'homme Scholarship Fund c/o St. Mary's Catholic School, 1101 E. 5th Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary