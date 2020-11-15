1/2
James Alton Millis Sr.
1931 - 2020
James Alton Millis, Sr., 89, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020, in his home in East Hartford surrounded by loving family. James was born on August 26, 1931, in Newport, North Carolina to Lillian and William Millis. He was a Korean war veteran and a retired General Plant Manager at a food processing plant. He enjoyed spending time at Senior Moments in Tolland and made many friends there. James has gone on to be with his beloved wife, Lee, and their daughter, Kimberly, in heaven. He is survived by his daughter, Laura-Lee Turnquist, and her husband, Dave, his daughter, Nancy Brenner, and her husband, Greg, and his son, James Millis, Jr. James was like a second father to his niece, Lisa Wiedner and her husband, Daniel. James also leaves behind the second love of his life, Gloria Davila. He is survived by his grandchildren, David & Christopher Turnquist, Matthew, Stephen & Heather Shonty, and Daniel & Rachel Millis, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
