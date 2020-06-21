James Andrew Sakal Jr, 62, of Portland, CT and formerly of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2020. James was born on March 4, 1958 to James Andrew Sakal Sr. and Helen Josephine Hejna in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. James was an avid tennis player for Phoenixville High School and also played football and baseball as a young boy. He loved coaching tennis and in his high school career, James was part of an award winning Ches-Mont League Championship tennis team. After graduating from Phoenixville High School in 1976, he went on to study at Penn State. James loved his gardens and grew award winning tomatoes and took pride in the peach tree him and his daughter planted in her backyard. He was a diehard Eagles and Phillies fan. Above all, James loved his grand children and will forever be known as "pop pop". James was predeceased by his mother and father, many aunts and uncles and other family members. He is survived by his sister Helene (Sakal) Albright, her husband Robert Albright, his son Jordan and daughter Jennifer, her husband Edwin Morales along with his grandchildren Emelia Rose Morales and Ethan Andrew Morales. May he forever Rest In Peace. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in his hometown of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. A celebration of life will occur in Connecticut for all of those who cannot attend the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Portland Food Bank, 7 Waverly Avenue, Portland, CT 06480 or the American Diabetes Association, 2275 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 9, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.