1/1
James Anthony Aufman
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Anthony Aufman, of Bolton, passed away on November 6, 2020. Jim was born on October 26, 1940, to the late George and Martha (Bendot) Aufman. Jim was a graduate of McKeesport (PA) High School and the University of Alabama, where he received bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering. Jim worked as a materials engineer for Pratt & Whitney for 40 years. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Tallwood Men's Club. In his later years he became a world traveler, visiting more than thirty countries on five continents. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eleanor (Finnegan) Aufman. He is also survived by their son, Matthew Aufman, daughter-in-law Cari Cornish, and grandson Dylan Aufman, all of Wayland, MA. Jim was predeceased by his granddaughter, Jessica Aufman. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bentley Memorial Library Gift Fund, 206 Bolton Center Road, Bolton, CT 06043. Due to the pandemic, the Mass of Christian burial will be private. A public service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at a later date. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of the arrangements and for condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved