James Arthur McClure


1926 - 2020
James Arthur McClure Obituary
It is with deep sorrow that the family of James Arthur McClure announces his peaceful passing on January 18, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. He was 93. Jim was born in New London, Connecticut on June 11, 1926 to Homer Lowell McClure and Mary Martha Blake McClure. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Robert McClure. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Mary Dorman McClure, his brother H. Lowell McClure Jr., nephew Peter McClure (Mary Diane), nieces Kona Horler (Terence) and Lani McClure (Tim Condon), and treasured great-nephew Spencer McClure. Jim proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army, and resumed his studies at Colgate University upon his return. Within days of his graduation in 1948 he married his sweetheart Mary, and after a brief period selling roofing and siding door-to-door, he answered a newspaper ad for a clerk position at Hartford National Bank. This decision would put Jim on a fulfilling career path in finance, during which he was consistently awarded for his steady leadership within the bank, as well as for the trusted counsel he provided to clients, whether a large corporation or an individual holder of a savings account. He was also respected for the generous guidance he offered to those he mentored during his 30-year career, and was given a fond farewell by many when he retired as a Senior Vice President in 1986. Upon his retirement, Jim and Mary relocated to the South and settled at The Landings in Savannah, which became their launching pad for worldwide travel. Their appetite for adventure took them to places far and wide, and resulted in the forging of many deep friendships that would last a lifetime. When home in Savannah, Jim and Mary took up golf, played couples bridge, and were active members of their local church. Always a true gentleman and an inspiration to others, Jim will be fondly remembered for his loving kindness, self-deprecating humility, and ever-present quick wit. Services will be private. Remembrance donations in Jim's name to The Spanish Oaks Hospice in Savannah, Georgia would be appreciated with heartfelt gratitude. Correspondence to Mary McClure can be sent to: Mary McClure, c/o Fox & Weeks Funeral Home, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 21, 2020
