James Arthur Wagner, age 101, of Richmond, VA passed away on 5/15/20. Preceded in death by Betty Bernard Wagner, beloved wife of 68 years, and granddaughter Bethany Renee Wagner. James was the youngest of 10 siblings born to John and Agnes N. Wagner in Varina, VA. James served as Vice Secretary of the Travelers Insurance Company and a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church. He retired as Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Marine Corps and fought in the 1st landing of Guadal Canal as well as Gloucester, New Britain, Pavuvu. He earned a B.A from the University of Richmond, class of 1942. During his 32 year business career he earned several professional degrees in the field of insurance. He was also a Mason, member of the Scottish Rite and an administrator for the Boy Scouts of America in CT. In addition, he was an avid player of golf and tennis and enjoyed dancing and traveling the world with his wife Betty. James enjoyed the last 40 years of retirement in Pine Knoll Shores, NC. He is survived by his children Jay A. Wagner Jr. and wife Carol of Narooma, AU, Joan W. Rial and husband Dick of Varina, VA and Robin W. Dressler and husband Fred of West Hartford, CT. James was blessed to have 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Service and internment are being postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society: nmcrs.org or 202-433-3364.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.