1/1
James B. "Jim" Droney
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Brendan Droney, 59, of Suffield, husband to Diane (Gutkowski) Droney, of Suffield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, with his family by his side. Jim was born on May 3, 1961 to the late James and Noreen (Martin) Droney in Hartford. He was a graduate of Newington High School, University of Connecticut (School of Engineering) and went on to get a Master of Science Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Jim was proud to work at Pratt and Whitney most recently as the Associate Director of Quality Assurance. He was an avid sports fan, cheering for his beloved Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots, but most important to him was watching his children's sports. Jim had a devotion to his Irish heritage. At the time of his passing, Jim was the acting President of the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury, he was also on the Board of Directors. Along with his children, Jim was an active member of the Gaelic Athletic Association. Besides his wife Diane, Jim leaves behind his children, Emily Abramowitz (Mike) of East Granby, Madeline Droney of Milford, James M. Droney of Tolland, Jack Droney and Maeve Droney both of Suffield. His grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael and Nolan, his siblings Brendan Droney (Lynn), of Wethersfield, MaryAnn Droney and Scott Ladden of Coventry and Kathleen O'Neil (Michael) of Marlborough. Along with his uncles, Chris Droney from Ireland, John Droney and Frank Droney from West Hartford as well as numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Friends and relatives may call, TODAY, Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Jim's life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Suffield, CT. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Suffield, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice in Jim's memory. To extend online condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sherry Klapproth
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved