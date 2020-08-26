James B. Fritz, 71, of Southington passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long fought battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Cook) Fritz. He was born March 16, 1949 in Meriden and was the son of the late F. Robert and Marjorie (Meyer) Fritz. Jim graduated from the University of New Hampshire class of 1971. He was the Executive Vice-President of Business Development for the Maguire Group for over 40 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, James "Jamie" P. Fritz and wife Melissa of Torrington and Jennifer McCarthy and husband John of S. Easton, MA; four grandchildren, Julia and Katherine Fritz and Sean and Ryan McCarthy; a brother, Robert "Ben" Fritz and wife Camille of Cheshire; a sister Maryanne Fuller of Middletown along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother William Fritz. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life for Jim will be held at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com