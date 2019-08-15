Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
James Beermann
Committal
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
RI Veterans Cemetery
Exeter, RI
James Beermann


1940 - 2019
Beermann, James, 79 of Warwick, RI, Venice FL, and Avon, CT passed away on August 11th, 2019. Jim joins his wife Ann only 6 months after she passed. He is survived by his sister Beatrice Ellinwood, and her husband, Norman, of Warwick, RI, and his three children, Michael Beermann, and his wife Mary Lou, of Waltham, MA, James Beermann, Jr and his wife, Jackie of Tampa, FL, and Catherine Sullivan, and her husband RJ, of Simsbury, CT. Jim had 8 grandchildren, Ben, Caroline, Abigail, Cyrus, and Max Beermann, and Brendan, Jack and Grace Sullivan. He married his high school sweetheart 59 years ago when he was a private in the Marines. He played the trumpet in the Marine Corps Band, once performing for Queen Elizabeth on a state visit. He spent the bulk of his career in the propane industry, and attended Johnson and Wales College; the first in his family to graduate with an Associates Degree in Finance. He was a devoted husband, and family man, avid reader, loved cars, driving, and cribbage, and following his grandkids interests. It is time for his final taps. Committal prayers and military honors will be held Saturday, August 17th at 11:30am at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. If you wish, donations may be made to an organization he volunteered for in his later years, www.healingmealsproject.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 15, 2019
