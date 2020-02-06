Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Joseph's Church
1747 Poquonock Avenue
Poquonock , CT
James Benedetto Jr. Obituary
James "Sonny" Benedetto, Jr., 81, of Windsor, beloved husband of Madeline (Russo) Benedetto for 62 years, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late James and Madeline (Voto) Benedetto, he was raised in Hartford graduating from Hartford Public High School in 1956. Besides his wife Madeline, he is survived by two sons Douglas Benedetto and his wife Terry and Mark Benedetto and his wife Laura; and his grandchildren Jeffrey, Kevin, Marissa, and Austin Benedetto who were the apple of his eye. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Jane Kostyk. Sonny was an avid bowler for more than 60 years and he had a high game of 299, always hoping to reach that perfect 300 game. He also enjoyed fishing especially with his grandchildren and friends. His true joys were his love for 50's music and old cars, especially his 1941 Plymouth. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. His family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3-5 PM at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Avenue, Poquonock section of Windsor. Family and friends may gather Monday, February 10, 2020, 9 AM at Carmon's in Poquonock followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Joseph's Church, 1747 Poquonock Avenue, Poquonock section of Windsor. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either or the . For directions or condolences please visit www.caarmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2020
