James "Jim" Arthur Bing, 69, of Charlotte, NC passed away suddenly, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Atrium Health of Pineville, NC. Jim is survived by the love of his life, Lourdes Cruz Bing, wife of 38 years; children: Rebecca Vienneau (Brian), Roberta Senter (Christopher), Emily McArthur (Justin) and James Bing; four grandchildren: Noah McArthur, MacKenzie McArthur, Kaitlyn Vienneau and Josiah Vienneau; sisters: Laura Bardoni (Dennis), and Catherine Gardner (Anthony). He is predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Laura Bing. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 Church of the Risen Savior in Rockville, CT. Memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to Impact Nations. Online condolences may be directed to: www.palmettofh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019