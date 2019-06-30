Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Risen Savior
Rockville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bing


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Bing Obituary
James "Jim" Arthur Bing, 69, of Charlotte, NC passed away suddenly, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Atrium Health of Pineville, NC. Jim is survived by the love of his life, Lourdes Cruz Bing, wife of 38 years; children: Rebecca Vienneau (Brian), Roberta Senter (Christopher), Emily McArthur (Justin) and James Bing; four grandchildren: Noah McArthur, MacKenzie McArthur, Kaitlyn Vienneau and Josiah Vienneau; sisters: Laura Bardoni (Dennis), and Catherine Gardner (Anthony). He is predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Laura Bing. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 Church of the Risen Savior in Rockville, CT. Memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to Impact Nations. Online condolences may be directed to: www.palmettofh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now