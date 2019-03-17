James Anderson Block, 97, of Simsbury, beloved husband of the late Marcia Block died on February 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford with his loving family by his side. He was born at home in Norwich on October 14, 1921, the son of the late Walter and Mildred (Smith) Block. Jim volunteered for service in the US Navy at the outbreak of World War II. He bravely served in the Pacific as a Lieutenant aboard the USS LST 223 taking part in several landing operations including the Battle of Leyte. Upon returning from the war, Jim went back to school at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and graduated in 1947 with a B.S. in Landscape Architecture. It was there where he met Marcia who he married in 1948. They settled in Simsbury in 1950 where they spent the rest of their lives.Jim was active as a professional Landscape Architect and Land Planner since 1948, having served as vice president of the firm Yarwood and Block for 30 years and subsequently as a partner in the firm of Brown and Block Associates for 10 years.He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Simsbury for more than 50 years, serving on numerous boards and designing the Memorial Garden. Jim was an avid reader, he enjoyed taking walks with Marcia, vacationing on Cape Cod, sailing in his boat 'Sloopy" and listening to the Red Sox on the radio. He was a great letter writer and many of his friends cherished those letters over the years. Jim, also known as "Newt", loved to laugh and spend time with his grandchildren. He was kind to all, always a true gentleman and will be missed and remembered by family and friends alike. Jim wrote on his last Christmas card "Good memories are God-given gifts that last forever".Jim was predeceased by his wife, Marcia, his son, Thomas Block, his brother, Walter Block and a sister, Lucille Driesch. He is survived by his son Jonathan Block and his wife Emily of Fishers, IN; and his daughter Jane Preskenis and her husband Dr. William Preskenis of West Simsbury; grandchildren, Christina Martin and her husband Greg, Peter Block, Daniel Block, Kirsten Preskenis and her husband Nick Cinea, Bill Preskenis and Tim Preskenis; great grandsons, Henry, James, and William Martin and a sister, Betty Burke of Sandwich, MA.A memorial service will be celebrated Saturday, March 23rd at 1:00 PM at the First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Garden Fund at the First Church of Christ Simsbury. Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Jim's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019