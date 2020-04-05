|
James L. Bold, 69, of Newington, loving husband of Maria (Reale) Bold of 39 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. Jim was born in Pennsylvania on September 8, 1950 to the late Lawrence and Mary (Rafferty) Bold. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Along with his wife Maria, he moved to Connecticut to build a life and family together. After 27 years of service, he retired from the town of West Hartford Department of Public Works. An avid car enthusiast, he was a member of several car clubs in Connecticut and enjoyed classic and muscle cars, even putting his own cars on display at car shows around Connecticut. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, loved the warm weather and going to the beach or just cruising around with his wife and exploring new places. More than anything though, he loved being with his family and attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events and concerts. His capacity to love and make everyone laugh was uncontainable. In addition to his wife, he survived by a son and daughter, Jennifer and Jamie Molen Bold and a number of grandchildren in Alabama, a special daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Chris Richards of Newington and two amazing grandchildren Caylin and Brandon Richards of Newington. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Bold of Pennsylvania and a brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Sue Bold of Pennsylvania, a sister-in-law, Angela Sollima of Newington as well as many close and very dear nieces and nephews in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his brother Larry Bold of Pennsylvania. A private burial will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. A service to include family and friends will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral Services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family or to view updated service information, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020