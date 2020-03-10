Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
James C. Fleming


1937 - 2020
James C. Fleming Obituary
James C. Fleming, 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Newington with his family by his side on March 5, 2020. Born on December 7, 1937 to the late Kate (Carty) Fleming and James J. Fleming in New Ross, County Wexford, Ireland. He was the youngest of five siblings and moved to the United States in 1962. Jim worked at Hartford Ball Bearing Company as a machinist where he served as President of Local 1187, United Autoworkers Union, for many years. He was a diehard fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed watching UConn Women's basketball. Jim loved vacationing with his family and spending time at his house on Cape Cod, where the door was always open to all. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and generous nature. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and loved St. Patrick's Day, which is also his wedding anniversary. He will truly be missed by all. Jim is survived by his loving wife Penny Fleming of 47 years, son Kevin Carty Fleming and his girlfriend Lauren Kelley of East Hartford, daughter Paige Fleming and her husband Matt Collins of Wethersfield, and his adored grandchildren Caitlin and Nicholas Alemany of Wethersfield. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by 2 brothers, 2 sisters and his best friend Ted Shamborski. Funeral services for James will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave. Newington. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. He will be laid to rest privately in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. To share a memory with Jim's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2020
