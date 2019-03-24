On March 16, 2019, James "Jimmy" Carto, passed away at the age of 73. He was born on April 6, 1945. A Connecticut native; he lived in Wethersfield and Haddam. He was a son of the late James Kirkland Carto and Rose Slusarz Carto. Jimmy is currently survived by his wife, Dorothy Lange Carto of Bethlehem, GA. He also has a surviving aunt, Miriam Ellenwood of Charlton, MA; and several cousins. Jimmy retired from AT&T after many years of dedicated employment. He also served in the National Guard. He was a member of many organizations and clubs including: Pattaconk Yacht Club of Chester CT, Telephone Pioneers of America, American Motors Car Club, Walter P. Chrysler Museum, Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Historical Society, Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Car Club, Studebaker Drivers Car Club (National), North Georgia Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club, Georgia Street Rod Association, American Legion, National Rifle Association Endowment Member, Metropolitan Shooters Incorporated of Connecticut, Georgia Carry Organization, Rockdale Coin Club, Georgia Numismatic Association and the American Numismatic Association. Memorial information to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Studebaker Drivers Car Club (National) or National Rifle Association (NRA).Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary