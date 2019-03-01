February 27, 2019James Charles Smith, 67, of Mooresville, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville with his son Eric by his side.He was born on October 10, 1951 in Harford, CT, to the late Thomas and Ann Morris Smith. James was raised in Granby, CT and attended local schools graduating from Granby Memorial High School in 1969.Jim started his career in telecommunications with SNETCO 1970, eventually moving to Florida in 1984 where he lived until 2011 when he moved to Mooresville, NC and has resided since. Jim loved his family more than anything and was a friend to all. His passion was NASCAR racing which he shared with his family and friends. He also loved the Boston Red Sox and NY Giants.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Mike and Tommy Smith.He is survived by his son and best friend, Eric and daughter-in-law, Tasha of Mooresville; son, Paul of Florida; grandchildren, Alyssa, Isaiah, Vanessa, and Evan; sister, Maribeth Magoon and husband, Roger; brother, Daniel Smith and wife, Robin; sister-in-law, Jean Smith; and two nieces and 4 nephews. Jim also leaves to miss his smile and "charming" personality many cousins and dear friends from CT to Florida.A Memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 3 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Lawlor, S.J. officiating.We want to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to the caregivers at Gordon Hospice House.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leukemia Foundation, 4530 Park Road Suite 240, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Smith family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary