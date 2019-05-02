James Charles Smith, 67, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Tues., Feb. 26, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville with his son Eric by his side. He was born on Oct. 10, 1951 in Harford, son of the late Thomas and Ann Morris Smith. James was raised in Granby and attended local schools graduating from Granby Memorial High School in 1969. Jim started his career in telecommunications with SNETCO in 1970, eventually moving to Florida in 1984. After 27 years in Florida, Jim finally settled in Mooresville, NC where he has resided since 2011. Jim loved his family more than anything and was a friend to all. His passion was NASCAR racing which he shared with his family and friends. He also loved the Boston Red Sox and NY Giants. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Mike and Tommy Smith. He is survived by his son and best friend, Eric and daughter-in-law, Tasha of Mooresville; son, Paul of Florida; grandchildren, Alyssa, Isaiah, Vanessa, and Evan; sister, Maribeth Magoon and her husband Roger; brother, Daniel Smith and his wife Robin; sister-in-law, Jean Smith; and two nieces and four nephews. Jim also leaves to miss his smile and "charming" personality many cousins and dear friends from Connecticut to Florida. His family will receive friends at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor from 1:30 – 3 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 with a brief prayer service beginning at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia Foundation, 4530 Park Road Suite 240, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625. To send online notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019