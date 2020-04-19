|
|
James David Daigle, 71, of Windsor, beloved husband for 45 years of Judy (Lepak) Daigle, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Millinocket, ME on March 16, 1949, son of the late Norman Daigle and Barbara (Sheehan) Daigle Herbster, he was raised in Maine and East Hartford and was a graduate of Pinney High School, Class of 1967. After high school, James served in the US Army during the Vietnam War with the 1st Air Calvary Division. He served in combat for two years and was honorably discharged in 1970 and returned to East Hartford. James' experiences in Vietnam shaped the rest of his life and he remained very patriotic often wearing his "Vietnam Veteran" hats and pins. Recently, he made a video for his daughter's third grade class, where he described his time in the US Army. James worked as welder/fabricator for many years and retired from Spencer Turbine 1998. A car buff throughout his life, James loved restoring old cars and was a very loyal supporter of his favorite brands, GTX and Mopar, and currently he had been restoring a Ford Mustang. A devout Catholic throughout his life, James was a communicant of St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Windsor. A quiet and reserved man, he was slow and methodical in everything he did. James was kind, patient, and caring. He was sought after for his advice and wisdom and was never judgmental. As a friend of Bill W.'s for almost 40 years, James sponsored many people over the years and became a trusted friend and advisor. Most of all, he was so proud of his family. His wife, daughters, and granddaughters will miss his quirky ways and corny jokes, his listening ear, and his presence in their lives. Besides his loving wife Judy, he leaves two daughters, Descera Daigle of Fairfield and Devra Daigle of Manchester; three granddaughters, Lily Anna, Lauren Nicole, and Ava Paige Hoerner all of Manchester; four siblings, Nancy Conklin of Vernon, Lynn Scanlon and her husband John of Winter Haven, FL, and Sean Daigle and Neil Daigle and his wife Laura all of Virginia Beach, VA; three nephews, Shawn and Joshua Scanlon and Gregory Conklin; and his mother-in-law, Charlotte Lepak of Windsor. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Martin "Skip". His family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 21, from 5-8 p.m. at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Attendance may be limited by the funeral home for periods of time as necessary to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial with Military Honors will be private in the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hartford Hospital Transplant, 85 Seymour St., Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences and to view the services after April 22nd, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020