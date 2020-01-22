Home

Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
James David Gibbons, 58, of Vernon, beloved husband of Barbara (Nowak) Gibbons passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born in Huntington, NY, the son of Thomas and Rosalie (McEvoy) Gibbons. Dave loved the outdoors, hiking with his girls, the New York Giants and the Yankees, reading a good novel, his annual canoeing trip with friends, and his time spent with family on the Cape. Along with the love of his life, Babz, he is survived by his loving daughters, Caitlin and Delaney; his sisters, Maureen and husband Rich Randlov, Cat Gibbons; and his brothers, Thomas and wife Michelle, Michael, Mark and Markeeta Culver. Dave was predeceased by his loving parents Rosalie and Thomas Gibbons. He was considered a brother and dearly loved by his extended family. Dave will also be missed by the many nieces and nephews whom he shared a special bond. He had a gift of making friends with those he met along his life's journey. Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences Friday, January 24th from 4 to 7 PM at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th beginning at 1 PM, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, CT www.pietrasfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.petitfamilyfoundation.org or www.scleroderma.org both important causes of Dave's. Dave's family appreciates the love and support extended by so many during this difficult time.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 22, 2020
