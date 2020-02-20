Home

James D. "Jimmy" Gustafson, of Whitefish, Montana passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Bahia de los Angeles, BC, Mexico of a heart attack at the age of 57. Jimmy was born in Anahein, CA on August 16, 1962. In 1968, election night, his family left California for the long move to the east coast. We settled in West Hartdord, CT. Jim attended Smith Elementary, Plant Junior High, and Hall High School. He attended and was confirmed in the Swedish Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hartford, CT. He learned the printing trade at the West Hartford School Department Administration Offices. In 1980 Jim joined the U.S. Marine Corps and attended boot camp Parris Island. After leaving Parris Island, he moved to Gaithersburg, MD with his Mom for a brief period before returning to West Hartford where he worked as a printer and also as a clerk at Hall's Market. In the late 80's he returned to Maryland to live and then to Orlando, FL. In 1994 he moved to White Fish, MT. In 2016, he traveled with a friend to Bahia de los Angeles, Baja California, Mexico to build an RV park spending time between Whitefish, MT and BC, Mexico until his untimely death. Jim loved Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. He loved all things outside: backpacking, rock climbing, and fishing. He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Gustafson of Moody, AL; his father Alan (Linda)Gustafson of Winter Garden, FL; his brother, Thomas "Tommy" Gustafson; his sister Janet Gustafson; his youngest sister, Barbara Taylor (Steve) in Vestavia Hills, AL. Nieces and Nephews: Patrick and Alyssa Gustafson; Mitchell, Morgan, and Megan Taylor.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2020
