James D. Lambert, 77, of West Springfield, MA and formerly of Enfield, CT, beloved husband of 40 years to Barbara Ann (Karakla) Lambert passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MA. Born April 3, 1943 in Huntington, WV son of the late Emery and Olive (Lambert) Lambert. After high school James entered the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and later transferred to the U.S. Air Force Reserve for 20 years. While serving his country he began his career as a pipe fitter at Pratt & Whitney then worked for International Fuel Cell from which retired. He enjoyed both candle pin and duck pin bowling, doing puzzles, reading science fiction books, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by two step-daughters, Theresa Fontaine and her husband, Ray of Belchertown, MA, Deborah Frame and her husband James of West Warren, MA; two sisters, Sandra Fergurson and Brenda Daigneault both of Catlettsburg, KY; three grandchildren, Danielle Fontaine, Beverly and her husband SSG Harrison Reed and Megan Frame. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Donald, Jack and Jerry Lambert. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund at https://www.macovid19relieffund.org/ Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2020