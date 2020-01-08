Home

Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
James D. Scheffler


1971 - 2020
James D. Scheffler Obituary
James D. Scheffler, 48, of Tolland passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born June 21, 1971 in Rockville, the son of Glenn and Beverly (Kistler) Scheffler. Besides his parents he is survived by his two sons, Andrew and Michael of Vernon; and his brother and wife, Christopher and Rebecca, of Manchester. James was employed by Gerber, Exploria, and Trumpf as a software engineer. He was an Eagle Scout and avid sports fan who loved UConn, Penn State, and the Philadelphia Phillies, Sixers, Flyers, and Eagles. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd., (Rte. 195) Tolland, CT 06084. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Slatington, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tolland Fire Department, Inc. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 8, 2020
