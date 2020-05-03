James D. Williams, Sr., 82, of Hartford, beloved husband and soulmate of Valerie (Lee) Williams for 64 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. James was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. James will be fondly remembered as a wonderful, loving, caring, giving, and hardworking man. His family meant the world to him and there is nothing he would not do for them. His funeral will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.