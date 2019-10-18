Home

James E. Caldwell Obituary
James E. Caldwell, 67, of Vernon passed away on October 1, 2019. He is survived by two daughters, Kelly Caldwell, and Brittany Caldwell, along with a son, Anthony James Caldwell. He also leaves his former wife, Darlene J. Doyle of Vernon, along with a sister, Patricia Mcleoad of Franklin, New Hampshire and her husband Douglas, a niece Tammy Mcleoad of Beckford and her husband Jim. Prior to his passing, Jim loved to golf, spend time with his family and his beloved cat, Allie. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Emanuel Lutheran Church, in Hartford. Memorial gifts may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 311 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, Ct 06106.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2019
