|
|
James E. Clark, 63, of East Windsor, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Born October 13, 1956 in Hartford, son of the late George and Elizabeth (Curtin) Clark. He grew up in South Windsor and had lived in East Windsor for the past 25 years. Jim had worked for Aetna and then for the past 25 years for Prudential before he retired last month. He was a bicycle enthusiast and his fitness was always very important to him. Jim loved to read and spend time at the beach, especially Point O' Woods in Old Lyme. He always enjoyed the company of his family and friends. He is survived by three siblings, Robert Clark and his wife, Susan of Denver, CO, Mary Marchant and her husband, Tom of Glastonbury, John Clark and Wanda Baez of West Hartford; his nieces and nephews, Candace, Colleen and Casey Clark, Brian, Michael, and Sam Clark, Sarah Brandolini and her husband Kevin, Nick and Hannah Marchant. He also leaves two aunts and an uncle, Mary Ellen Curtin of South Windsor and Catherine and Terry Connor of Beaufort, SC as well as several cousins. He was a proud friend of Bill W. Burial in Center Cemetery, South Windsor had taken place earlier this week. His family will be planning a celebration of life at the beach later this summer. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider performing an act of kindness in Jim's memory. To leave online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020