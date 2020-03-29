|
James "Jim" E. Costello, 72, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born in Hartford on January 24, 1948, he was the son of the late John Patrick and Marie (Harding) Costello. Jim was a longtime real estate appraiser who loved Boston sports and UCONN women's basketball. He is survived by, and will be forever missed, by his sons, Christopher and wife Tammy of Wethersfield, Michael and wife Michelle of Killingly, Mark and wife Jackie of North Reading, MA, and Stephen of East Hartford; his step-son, Christopher Hogan of East Hartford and his six grandchildren, Michael, Gabby, Haley Jake, Frankie, and Catherine. He is also survived by three brothers, Daniel and wife Leanne of Windsor, William and wife Billie of Vermont and Stephen and wife Jan of Colorado; one sister, Anne Heath and husband Bob of Southington, friend and former wife Debra, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim was sadly predeceased by his beloved grandson, Ryan Costello. The family would also like to make a special thanks to Kwadwo Darkwa for giving Jim loving companionship and making his final days comfortable. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Jim with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020