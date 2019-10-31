Home

Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Road
Tolland, CT
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Road
Tolland, CT
James E. Oppelt


1961 - 2019
James E. Oppelt Obituary
James Edward Oppelt, 58, of Tolland, CT passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1961 in Hartford, CT to the late Anne and Edward Oppelt. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years MaryAnn Oppelt; his daughter Nicole Kincman and her husband Brian of Vernon; his son Christopher Oppelt and his wife Carin of Coventry; his daughter Alyssa Oppelt of Tolland; Papa to his granddaughters Audrey and Ava Kincman, and Estelle Oppelt; his sister Carol Curtin and her husband James of Bolton; nieces, nephews, cousins; his Union (Local 777-Steamfitters), Knights of Columbus and motorcycle brothers. Family was most important to Jim. His granddaughters were Papa's most special girls, but he would always brag about his entire family, including his beloved Dobermans, to everyone. He was a longtime member of the Rockville Fish and Game Club. Jim was an avid golfer and of course loved riding his Harley with Mare. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his uncles Thomas Oppelt and Robert Oppelt. Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday, November 4, 2019 between 1pm-4pm with a Funeral Home Service at 4pm at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland, CT. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 31, 2019
