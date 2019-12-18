Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Ave.
Bristol, CT
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Ave.
Bristol, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Gregory Church
235 Maltby St.
Bristol, CT
Col. James E. Palmer


1958 - 2019
Col. James E. Palmer, 61, of Bristol passed away Sunday (December 15, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Born on December 15, 1958, he was the son of the late Howard E. Palmer and Patricia (Beaucar) Palmer. He attended St. Paul High School and Briarwood College. He worked for 21 years at Electrical Wholesalers. From 1972 until the present, James served in the Civil Air Patrol, His highest honor being Wing Commander from 2003-2006; currently holding the Rank of Colonel. James is survived by "his one and only" Juliet Bailey; a brother: John Palmer (Carmen); a sister Janet Sherman and her late husband Herb Sherman; Juliet's children: Charles Bailey (Rebecca), Samantha Zaanoun (Yassine); a brother-in-law: Richard Palmer-Baraglia, husband to the late Jeffrey Baraglia-Palmer; a nephew: Irving Sherman (Breeann); a niece Corinne Mastrianno (Steven); great nieces: Gabriella and Audriana; a daughter: Melissa Frenette; and grandchildren: Morgan and Zoe. Funeral services will be held on Friday (December 20, 2019) at 12:00 PM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 5 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Civil Air Patrol- CT Wing, PO Box 1233, Middletown, CT 06457. Please visit James' memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 18, 2019
