Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
James E. Randall Sr.


1971 - 2019
James E. Randall Sr. Obituary
James Edward Randall Sr., 48, of Rocky Hill and previously of Stafford, Virginia, passed away with his sons by his side, on Friday (October 11, 2019) at Hartford Hospital. He was born May 25, 1971, in Danville, VA. A son of Russell Edward and Elizabeth Elaine (Campbell) Randall. James worked as a supervisor at UPS for over 20 years and was always described as an asset. James was a very caring and generous man. He would give you the shirt off of his back or the last few dollars in his pocket, a truly selfless man. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He leaves behind his two sons, James E. Randall Jr. of Rocky Hill, and Joseph Randall of Meriden; a brother, Russell Randall and his wife Susan of Stafford, VA; two sisters, Sharon Lark and her husband Patrick of Stafford, VA. and Jacqueline Randall of Cleveland, OH; his cherished grandson, James E. Randall III; his stepmother, Roberta Randall; and Dana Mundle who he treated and loved like a son. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, Riley, Madison, and Evan Randall, Kara Smith, Aisha and Elora Hixon and Megan Zajack. A funeral service will be heldon Friday (October 18, 2019) at 11 AM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St.Rocky Hill. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 10 to 11 AM just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in James' memory to the ,5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford, CT. 06492. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
