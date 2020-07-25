Jim Scheid, 86, of Simsbury, CT, beloved husband of Betty Lou Scheid (deceased) for 61 years, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, at the home of his daughter Sue Vogt in Caledonia, MI. Jim was born in Lancaster, PA on June 22, 1934 to Everett and Grace (Hassler) Scheid and lived there through his college years. He graduated from Franklin and Marshal with a degree in mathematics, moved to Connecticut and spent his entire career in the insurance industry, with the majority of his career spent with the Hartford Insurance Group as an actuary and executive. He often commented on his good fortune to work his last year on loan to the United Way, where he had the opportunity to serve others - a passion of his that he carried throughout his life, including delivering "meals on wheels" to his Simsbury community after he retired. Jim's greatest interest was being a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He provided compassionate care to Betty Lou during her final years dealing with dementia. Jim defined what it meant to be a "good man", was naturally good-hearted, generous , unassuming, sensitive and quick witted - his dry humor was a constant in his life and those around him he cared for were all fair targets. He had a special place in his heart and life for his four-legged companions, who loyally stayed by his side though out his life and to his last breath. Not only did he receive a loving hug from Betty Lou upon their afterlife reunion, but also a line of wagging tails to welcome him, likely with camping, gardening, jogging, walking his dogs, and skiing, which became a lifetime pursuit and passion. He especially relished the time he spent at Okemo, in Ludlow VT with his friends and family. He developed life-long friendships with many others at the ski area and was notorious in his lime green one-piece ski suit with his "Wild Bunch" of skiing comrades He also enjoyed playing tennis and golf, and was an ardent Sudoku player and enjoyed a wide range of music and the arts, a passion he instilled and shared with all the members of his family. Jim's greatest satisfaction in life may have been seeing his children growing up to be people who he was proud of, supporting their endeavors in sports, camp and through their continued education and lives. He leaves two sons; Jim Scheid (Jr.) and his wife Mary Claire DeHaven, of Vermont, and Steve Scheid and his wife Lisa, of Utah; a daughter, Sue Vogt and her husband Tom, of Michigan - who provided love and compassionate care at their home in Michigan, during the last year of his life. He also leaves seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Memorial services have been delayed temporarily due to the ongoing pandemic but will be scheduled some time in the future in Simsbury, CT for family and friends when it is safe to do so.



