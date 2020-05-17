On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, James Edward Baldwin Sr., loving husband, father and brother, passed away at the age of 73. James was born in Flatwood, Ala., on March 13, 1947, to the late Abner Baldwin and Dorothy Nelson Baldwin. He graduated from Marengo County Training School and briefly attended Selma University shortly thereafter. He was married to his wife, Leola, for almost 53 years, and worked just as long at his "second-home" Pratt & Whitney - first at the Middletown campus, then moving to East Hartford. Working his way up the ladder from machinist to lead production process technician, James spent the latter part of his career at Pratt crafting young machinist and welders as they joined the team. An avid Raiders fan, James loved learning and had a passion for fixing things around the house from cars to motorcycles and home improvement projects. He also loved to tell jokes, both good and bad, and spend time with his family while watching football, grilling or celebrating birthdays. James is predeceased by his parents, Abner and Dorothy, brothers Abner Jr. and Earnest Baldwin and son, Christopher Baldwin. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Leola, sons James (Natasha) Baldwin of Hartford, Rome (Diana) Baldwin of Windsor; honorary son, Franklin Nelson Jr. of Hartford, daughter Andriena Baldwin of Hartford, grandchildren: Patrice Baldwin, Christen Baldwin, Christopher Baldwin Jr., Briyhana Arias, Daejah Rivera, Alontra Robinson, Jelani Baldwin, Jordan Baldwin, Jenelle Baldwin, Jamison Baldwin, Donovan Thomas, Danielle Thomas and Gabrielle Baldwin, great grandchildren: Shumyce and Shumya Davis, Skylah Arias and Ariee Baldwin. Seven brothers: Charles (Cathy) Baldwin of Helena, Ala.; Reginald (Rosie) Baldwin of Byron, Ga.; George (Antoinette) Baldwin of Catherine, Ala.; Alvin (LaWanda) Baldwin of Milwaukee, Wis.; Gregory Baldwin of Alabaster, Ala.; Donald (Rosetta) Gardner of Toney, Ala.; and Willie (Joanne) Alexander of Cerritos, Calif. Four sisters: Ethel Baldwin of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; Dorothy (Reginald) Brown of Daphne, Ala.; Renita Baldwin of Lilburn, Ga.; and Stella McLeod of Fayetteville, Ga. Aunts Lottie Baldwin Davis of Chattanooga, Ten; Sadie Baldwin of Flomaton, Ala; and uncle Andrew Baldwin of Birmingham, Ala. James is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and other close friends. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM with a Celebration of Life starting at 11:30 AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To view the full obituary, leave a message of comfort for the Baldwin family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.