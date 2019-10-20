Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
James Callahan
James Edward Callahan Jr.


1954 - 2019
James Edward Callahan Jr. Obituary
12/2/1954-10/13/2019 James Callahan passed peacefully in his home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was a lifelong member of the Roofer's Union Local 9, which he retired from. He leaves behind his loving wife Debra Ann (Vince) Callahan. James was predeceased by his parents James Edward Callahan, Sr. and Jacqueline (Stanton) Callahan. He also leaves behind two sisters, a brother, and several nieces and nephews. For James, a Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Please contact his wife Debra for information. There are no funeral arrangements or calling hours. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with his family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2019
